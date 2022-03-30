Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Declares GBX 5.30 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 333.20 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.67. Personal Group has a one year low of GBX 224.76 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 388 ($5.08). The stock has a market cap of £104.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
