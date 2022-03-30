Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IMKTA stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

