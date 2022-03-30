Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share by the oil production company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £539.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 261 ($3.42).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKP. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.86) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.