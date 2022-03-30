Conning Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,423.28 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,483.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

