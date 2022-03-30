$1.07 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 115,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $46,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,267.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.