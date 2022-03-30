Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

