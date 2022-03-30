The Andersons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Andersons has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

ANDE opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46. Andersons has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,140. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Andersons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

