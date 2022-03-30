Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.44 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.12.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38). Insiders sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615 over the last quarter.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.