Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
