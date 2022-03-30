Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

