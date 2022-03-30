Conning Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 192,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE:D opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

