Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,065 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

