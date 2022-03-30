Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 903 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.