Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 346 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 81.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after purchasing an additional 511,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.