Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

