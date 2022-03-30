Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

