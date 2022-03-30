Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.71

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 147260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.