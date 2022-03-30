Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 135,310 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $6.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

