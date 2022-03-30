General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $179.85 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

