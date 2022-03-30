Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

