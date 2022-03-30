Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 8.30 (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FGT opened at GBX 833.46 ($10.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 623 ($8.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 933.24 ($12.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 836.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 874.70.
In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £151,800 ($198,847.26). Also, insider Lorna Tilbian purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($131,359.71).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.