enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Announces Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

enVVeno Medical stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

