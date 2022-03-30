Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

