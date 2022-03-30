Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SDIG opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
