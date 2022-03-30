Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.