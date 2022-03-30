MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 508,869 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $17.02.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
