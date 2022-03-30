MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 508,869 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $17.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

