Reviewing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Legal & General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 6.39 $141.30 million $0.90 20.08 Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.36 $2.82 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Patria Investments and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Legal & General Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Legal & General Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

