StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SZLSF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

