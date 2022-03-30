Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.01 or 0.07190310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00277360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00799059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00105432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012561 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00465866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00406693 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

