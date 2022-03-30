Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Declines By 43.4%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fearnley Fonds raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

Shares of BKFKF opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.