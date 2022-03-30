BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.10

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €47.10 ($51.76) and last traded at €42.85 ($47.09), with a volume of 67918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.00 ($50.55).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 39.68.

Get BayWa Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.