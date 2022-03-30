Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

