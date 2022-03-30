API3 Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. API3 has a total market cap of $208.12 million and approximately $42.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00011949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

