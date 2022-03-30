Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

