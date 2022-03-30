Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.
About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVY)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.