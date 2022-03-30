Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $9,598,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

