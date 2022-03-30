Conning Inc. Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $240.89 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

