Conning Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

