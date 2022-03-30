Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Shares of MS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

