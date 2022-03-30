TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

