Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.35

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.35 and last traded at C$148.67, with a volume of 697875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$149.15.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.72.
The company has a market cap of C$96.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.49.
About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.