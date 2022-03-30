Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.