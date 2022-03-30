Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Target Price at $311.60

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.71 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.88.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

