Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 45.4% in March

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ QK opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Q&K International Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Q&K International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

