Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31.

