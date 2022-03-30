Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price at $10.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.