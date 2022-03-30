Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.