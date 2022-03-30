ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,361.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2,361.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 11% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

