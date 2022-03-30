THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $42,664.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.