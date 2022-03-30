SparkPoint (SRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $778,342.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $778,342.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,452,318,004 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

