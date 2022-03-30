Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PSH opened at GBX 2,945 ($38.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,725.64. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.32.

Pershing Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

