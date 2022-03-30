Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PSH opened at GBX 2,945 ($38.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,725.64. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.32.
Pershing Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.